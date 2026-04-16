Debrecen University choirs achieved outstanding success in Italy

The Mixed Choir of the Faculty of Music at the University of Debrecen and one of Hungary’s most successful and long-standing female choirs, the Bárdos Girls’ Choir, both received gold ratings at the Concorso Corale Internazionale held in Riva del Garda. In addition to earning the highest qualification, the girls’ choir also won its category, while the mixed choir was awarded a special prize.

The prestigious international festival featured a wide range of repertoires, from children’s choirs to adult ensembles and from secular music to gospel. Its aim was to provide participating choirs with an opportunity to showcase their skills, gain professional experience, and present their musical traditions to both competitors and an international jury of experts.

The event was organized by Meeting Music, a German-based organization that hosts music competitions across Europe, including in Budapest, using a unified evaluation system.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Garda, both Debrecen ensembles achieved gold ratings, with the Bárdos Girls’ Choir also being named the winner in the female choir category.

According to Mónika Végh, head of the Department of Solfège, Music Theory and Conducting, the competition was not only about outperforming others but also about achieving the highest possible artistic standard. The jury praised both choirs for their precise intonation, musicality, and the fact that they performed their entire program from memory.

The success was the result of strong teamwork, shared goals, and intensive preparation throughout the year. Following their achievements, both choirs have already received several international invitations.

The mixed choir also received special recognition for its performance of a work by Debrecen-born composer Miklós Kocsár.

At the competition, the Debrecen choirs performed in front of an international jury and competed with ensembles from countries such as Luxembourg, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, and Italy. In addition to the official program, they also participated in joint concerts with other international choirs, further strengthening cultural exchange and collaboration.