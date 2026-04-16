Man stole from a car in Debrecen – can you identify him?

Police in Debrecen are asking for the public’s help to identify the man shown in the footage.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating a suspected theft.

According to available information, the man seen in the video stole cash and various items from an unlocked car in downtown Debrecen on February 9, 2026, around 9:15 PM.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime to report it in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Budai Ézsaiás Street 4), by phone at +36 52 457 040 (available 24/7), via the anonymous Telefontanú hotline at 06-80/555-111, or through the free emergency number 112. All reports will be treated confidentially.