Eurosystem balance sheet edges lower to €6.25 trillion as securities holdings decline and liquidity remains high

The latest consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem for 10 April 2026 shows a slight weekly decline in total assets and liabilities, which stood at EUR 6.25 trillion, down by about EUR 6.5 billion compared with the previous week.

On the asset side, gold holdings remained broadly stable at around EUR 1.39 trillion, while foreign currency claims on non-euro area residents increased slightly. Lending to euro area credit institutions for monetary policy operations rose modestly, reflecting higher main refinancing operations. However, this was more than offset by a notable decline in securities holdings, particularly those held for monetary policy purposes, which fell by nearly EUR 14 billion.

Other assets, including miscellaneous balance sheet items, recorded a moderate increase, partially balancing the overall decline in securities.

On the liability side, banknotes in circulation decreased slightly to EUR 1.62 trillion. However, deposits held by euro area credit institutions at the deposit facility increased, indicating continued liquidity absorption by the central bank. This was accompanied by a small rise in total monetary policy-related liabilities to banks.

Liabilities to other euro area residents, including general government deposits, declined, while revaluation accounts and capital positions remained broadly stable.

Overall, the balance sheet reflects minor weekly adjustments, with continued high liquidity in the banking system and stable gold and foreign asset positions, alongside fluctuations mainly driven by monetary policy operations and securities holdings.

(ecb.europa.eu)