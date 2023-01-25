Wizz Air expects a record number of passengers this year

Based on the booking date, Wizz Air expects a record number of passengers again this year, the airline told MTI.

In the announcement, they remind us that the utilization of their flights reached 84.5 percent in December 2022, which is a 9.1 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year. With more than 3.7 million Hungarian passengers, the company set a record last year as well, and this year they expect more than 4.8 million.

Capacities follow the increase, their base in Budapest, consisting of 12 planes, will be expanded with another aircraft in the summer. In their offer in Hungary, 64 destinations in 30 countries can be reached, making Wizz Air the market leader in Hungary, they wrote.

They pointed out that Hungary is a particularly important base for the company, which is why modern, quieter, environmentally friendly machines were installed here. Fleet renewal is part of their sustainability strategy, the average age of their 117 aircraft is only 4.6 years, while the average of competitors is around 10 years, they added.

Tourism is also the winner of Wizz Air’s results, affordable and environmentally friendly flights keep the economy moving, they emphasized.

According to its previous statement, in the first half of the financial year 2023, which ended last September, Wizz Air’s profit before taxes, interest payments, and depreciation (EBITDA) in an annual comparison went from 164.3 million euros to 217.8 million euros, and its revenue from 880.4 million euros to 2.194 billion euros changed. Passenger traffic increased from 12.5 million to 26.5 million, and the utilization rate increased from 75.3 percent to 86.9 percent.