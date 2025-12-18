Debrecen Advent 2025 brings the spirit of Christmas during the fourth Advent weekend

Debrecen Advent 2025 – Fourth Advent Weekend

“…there is light enough for all of us”

The fourth Advent weekend already carries the closeness of Christmas, and the city is preparing for the holiday with intimate, heart-warming experiences. The streets of Debrecen are filled with the magical atmosphere of the Advent fair, festive scents, shared encounters and Christmas melodies. On the main square, everyone is welcomed by Europe’s most beautiful ice rink, where winter joys and carefree moments meet, while on the Advent stage festive concerts and intimate performances help visitors slow down and truly arrive at the spirit of the holiday.

On December 21, the flame of the fourth candle will be lit on the Advent wreath. This light carries the message of love, peace and togetherness, guiding us toward the joy of Christmas. Let us celebrate the final days of Advent together and prepare collectively for the miracle of Christmas in Debrecen.

Programs – Fourth Advent Weekend

Friday, December 19

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square

17:00–17:40 Szironta Ensemble

18:00–18:40 Flóra Kováts Quartet

Old Town Hall Courtyard

17:00–19:00 “Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience”

Saturday, December 20

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square

17:00–17:40 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

18:00–18:40 Orsi Kozma

Storybook Town – Dósa Nádor Square

16:00–16:40 East Brass

16:40–17:00 DuoTrio Street Theatre

Advent Fair Area

15:00–17:00 DuoTrio Street Theatre

16:00–17:00 Costumed dancers of the LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Old Town Hall Courtyard

17:00–19:00 “Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience”

Sunday, December 21

Candle Lighting

16:30–17:00 Traditional procession from City Hall to the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

Participants: Barnabás Sipos, Orthodox parish priest; Ákos Balázs, Deputy Mayor; the Choir of the Holy Trinity Hungarian Orthodox Church; singer Aliz Nyári; Sing! Vocal Studio; Debrecen Folk Ensemble; Kuckó Art Farm; Bíró Band.

Great Reformed Church – Kossuth Square

17:00–17:45 “Light of the World” – weekend communal candle lighting with representatives of denominations, city officials, artists and civil organizations, featuring Aliz Nyári

18:00–18:40 Aliz Nyári

Storybook Town – Dósa Nádor Square

16:00–16:30 DuoTrio Street Theatre

Advent Fair Area

15:00–17:00 DuoTrio Street Theatre

16:00–17:00 Costumed dancers of the LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Holiday Market in Debrecen

The Holiday Market welcomes visitors from December 26 to January 4, daily from 12:00 to 20:00.

During the holiday period, several catering units on Kossuth Square continue to offer delicious treats, while the Hütte provides not only mouth-watering food but also pleasant warmth.

New feature: The Advent Kuckó and Storybook Town remain open at Dósa Nádor Square, with a little train for children and families.

The HelloPay system will continue to operate during the holiday market period.

*The organizers reserve the right to make changes.