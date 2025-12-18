New night bus services to launch in Debrecen from January, timetable changes also coming

To serve facilities operating in the North-Western Economic Zone, new night bus services will be introduced from 5 January 2026. At the same time, the timetables of the 70-series lines and the 30A bus will also change, DKV announced.

Changes affecting the North-Western Economic Zone

To better meet travel demand in the North-Western Economic Zone, the timetables of buses 71, 72 and 73 will be modified.

From Nagyállomás, bus 71 will depart toward the North-Western Economic Zone at 13:34 and 13:42.

The 71A bus currently departing from Nagyállomás at 13:10 will in future depart at 12:55 with route number 71.

The 71A bus departing from the North-Western Economic Zone stop at 22:10 will, after the timetable adjustment, depart at 22:17 with route number 71.

A 72 bus will depart from Nagyállomás at 13:38, and a 73 bus will depart from Segner Square at 13:21, both toward the North-Western Economic Zone.

New night bus services from Monday, 5 January 2026

New night services will operate under route numbers 971, 972, 973 and 974.

Route of night bus 971:

BMW körút – Main Road No. 33 – Balmazújvárosi Road – Füredi Road – Egyetem Avenue – Bethlen Street – Hunyadi János Street – Rákóczi Street – Csapó Street – Ótemető Street – Huszár Gál Street – Kincseshegy Street – Mátyás Király Street – Sámsoni Road – Lovas Street – Kard Street – Júlia-telep – Kard Street – Diadal Street – Acsádi Road – Veres Péter Street – Vámospércsi Road – Kéknyelű Street – Vámospércsi Road – Létai Road – Lahner Street – Diószegi Road – Bánk – Diószegi Road – Gizella Street – Szabó Kálmán Street – Mikepércsi Road – Nagyállomás

Route of night bus 972:

BMW körút – Main Road No. 33 – Balmazújvárosi Road – Domokos Márton Road – Vezér Street – Böszörményi Road – Pesti Street – Kishegyesi Road – Derék Street – Vincellér Street – István Road – Vértesi Street – Gázvezeték Street – Mikepércsi Road – Ozmán Street – Szávay Gyula Street – Hun Street – Mikepércsi Road – Nagyállomás

Route of night bus 973:

BMW körút – Main Road No. 33 – Balmazújvárosi Road – Füredi Road – Bem Square – Hadházi Road – Benczúr Gyula Street – Kassai Road – Sámsoni Road – Budai Nagy Antal Street – Hétvezér Street – Diószegi Road – Borzán Gáspár Street – Monostorpályi Road – PAC – Monostorpályi Road – Cseresznye Street – Széna Square – Kaskötő Street – Alma Street – Monostorpályi Road – Mikepércsi Road – Nagyállomás

Route of night bus 974:

BMW körút – M35 Józsa interchange – Rózsavölgy Street – Felsőjózsai Street – Gönczy Pál Street – Bocskai István Road – Tokaji Street – Templom Street – Alsójózsai Street – Nagyszentgyörgy Street – Tokaji Street – Bocskai István Road – Szentgyörgyfalvi Road – Main Road No. 35 – Böszörményi Road – Doberdó Street – Kartács Street – Dóczy József Street – Bólyai Street – Thomas Mann Street – Nádor Street – Dózsa György Street – Csemete Street – Nagy Imre Road – Hatvan Street – Segner Square – Nyugati Street – Széchenyi Street – Kossuth Street – Faraktár Street – Munkácsy Mihály Street – Víztorony Street – Ótemető Street – Rakovszky Dániel Street – Hajnal Street – Wesselényi Street – Nagyállomás

Night buses will stop at all stops along their routes.

Departure times of the 970-series from Péterfia dűlő stop:

971 : 00:17

972 : 00:20

973 : 00:23

974: 00:26

Timetable adjustment on bus line 30A

From the start of operations on Monday, 5 January 2026, a new pair of services will be added to line 30A due to increased travel demand on Vécsey Street.

After the change, the 30A bus will depart at 4:05 from Jégcsarnok and at 4:32 from Borzán Gáspár Street.

Stop name changes

From 5 January 2026, the names of several stops will change: