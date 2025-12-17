From now on, people can travel in Debrecen with national and county passes

For the first time among Hungary’s county-level cities! From December 24, 2025, DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. will introduce several passenger-friendly changes that further enhance the interoperability of public transport and make the use and purchase of passes simpler.

Travel on DKV services with national and county passes

Starting December 24, 2025, scheduled DKV services can be used with a national pass or a Hajdú-Bihar county pass, significantly simplifying travel both within the city and across the county.

Expanded sales points for the Hajdú-Bihar county pass

From the same date, Hajdú-Bihar county passes can be purchased electronically via the dkvejegy.hu website, at DKV’s permanent and temporary ticket offices, and at authorized customer service points.

Available pass types

General Hajdú-Bihar county pass: Can be purchased with an e-ID, Debrecen City Card, or a virtual ID for foreign passengers.

Student Hajdú-Bihar county pass: For full-time and evening students with a valid student ID.

Senior Hajdú-Bihar county pass: For passengers with travel vouchers, linked to an e-ID or Debrecen City Card.

The Hajdú-Bihar county passes are valid from the selected start day from the beginning of service – or from the time of purchase on the start day – until the day before the same day of the following month at the end of service (for example, December 24 to January 23) and allow unlimited travel within the validity period.

During inspections, passengers must present the ID, Debrecen City Card, or student ID provided when purchasing the pass online. DKV also accepts national and county passes purchased from other providers or channels on its services.

Acceptance of DKV passes on MÁV and Volán services

Also from December 24, 2025, valid DKV annual, monthly, and mid-month passes, in both paper and electronic form, will be accepted on MÁV and Volán services within Debrecen’s administrative boundaries.

Accepted passes include general, student, and senior monthly passes, non-photo monthly passes, electronic monthly, mid-month, and annual passes, as well as passes linked to the Junior Debrecen City Card or for families with small children.

From January 1, 2026, the price and format of DKV value coupons will remain unchanged.

With these measures, DKV aims to promote public transport, simplify travel, and strengthen the interoperability between urban and regional transport systems.

(DKV)