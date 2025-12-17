Debrecen hosts the 16th annual Christmas meal distribution for those in need

The Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete (Unwanted Attention Debrecen Women’s Civic Association) is organizing its traditional holiday meal distribution this year as well, on Boxing Day, for those who spend the festive season in need. According to the association, 2025 will mark the 16th Christmas they celebrate together with their guests.

The festive meal distribution will take place on Friday, December 26, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Debrecen, at Petőfi Square, in the area in front of the underpass.

The organizers are asking the “kind-hearted people” of Debrecen for help to ensure that the tables of the needy are as abundant as possible during the holiday season. They are primarily requesting non-perishable food items in unlimited quantities. In addition, they welcome fruit, potatoes, apples, oil, cleaning supplies, children’s toys, books, sweets, traditional Hungarian holiday candies, and festive pastries. They specifically emphasized that they are accepting unlimited quantities of beigli (Hungarian poppy seed and walnut rolls).

The association also noted that leftovers from holiday tables are welcome. If a family prepares too much food, they are asked to bring it to Petőfi Square. Among the donations, computers and laptops for children are also accepted.

They are also inviting Debrecen families who would like to “adopt” a family in need for Christmas, as well as local restaurants, bakeries, and food stores, to join in with donations. Additionally, local artists who would like to surprise the gathered guests with a small Christmas performance are warmly welcomed. Volunteers are also needed to help with the meal distribution.

In their call, the association emphasized:

“We ask for the support of every well-intentioned Hungarian in this good and noble cause.”

Those wishing to help can make their offers by calling +36 30 9841 963, available every day of the week.