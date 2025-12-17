Many Christmas packages may not arrive on time

DPD Hungary has reported delivery delays. In their statement, they explained that due to the year-end, exceptionally high parcel volume, they are unable to provide their usual service level in some areas of Budapest and its surroundings.

They emphasized that recipients are being continuously informed about the situation, the company takes full responsibility for managing it, and everything possible is being done to ensure that packages reach their recipients safely and as quickly as possible.

They highlighted that all their staff and partners are currently working on resolving the issue, and they clarified that no packages have been lost. All shipments are traceable and are currently in the process of delivery.

According to the statement, the delays affect approximately 10% of shipments. The company acknowledged that the situation causes significant inconvenience for those affected.

DPD Hungary staff and subcontractors are working with reinforced capacity, including weekend operations and continuous operational monitoring, to ensure that every parcel reaches its recipient as soon as possible.

The last planned delivery day before Christmas is December 23. For Budapest addresses, packages received from senders by DPD before December 15 are guaranteed to have their first delivery attempt before Christmas. For parcels outside Budapest, this date is December 19.

They reminded customers that since December 1, 2025, an email-based automatic response system operating 24/7 has been in place, providing instant status information about packages.

Customers are still advised to use the parcel tracking portal and the DPD mobile app for the most accurate, real-time updates.

The statement also distanced the company from the practice of publicly sharing the personal contact details of corporate executives, and urged customers not to try to reach the company through these personal channels. They noted that threatening or harassing messages received in recent weeks do not help resolve the situation.

DPD Hungary stressed that their goal is to responsibly and promptly address the problems, not escalate them.