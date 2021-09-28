The big unloading fair in Debrecen is coming, there will be traffic restrictions on several streets

Due to the fair, there will be traffic restrictions:

From 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to 5:00 am on Monday, October 4, 2021:

On the Doberdó utca – Kartács utca – Dóczy József utca – University boulevard route until the Füredi út intersection, parking (waiting) of all vehicles is prohibited on both sides!

On the section of the cycle path between Békessy Béla utca and Menyhárt József tér, cycling traffic is prohibited.

The service road next to Böszörményi út is Böszörményi út 71. and Ötvenhatosok tere 1-3. Traffic and waiting for all vehicles is prohibited in the section between and between the Aldi store!

From 1:30 pm on Friday 1 October 2021 and until 5:00 am on Monday 4 October 2021, the following streets will be closed to road traffic:

Böszörményi út from Doberdó utca to Füredi utca,

Béessy Béla Street from Böszörményi Road to Görgey Street,

Bolyai Street from Böszörményi Road to Jerikó Street,

Akadémia utca, from Böszörményi út to Kertváros utca.

Traffic and waiting for all vehicles in these areas is prohibited.

From the above road sections, the traffic is diverted to Böszörményi út – Doberdó utca – Kartács utca – Dóczy József utca – Egyetem avenue – Füredi út – Böszörményi út and back.

Diversion also affects public transport.

During the above period, the Debrecen Public Area Inspectorate will transport vehicles parked irregularly on the closed road section at the owner’s expense.

Debrecen City Hall Press