Polish Woman Says She Is the Victim of the Most Famous Child Abduction of the 2000s – A DNA Test is To Be Performed

Perhaps the most famous kidnapping case of the 2000s may now take another, even steeper turn than before. A 21-year-old Polish woman, Julia Faustyna, claims that she can be Madaleine McCann, who was abducted from a vacation apartment in Portugal in 2007, when she was 3 years old, and wants to submit herself and the McCann parents to a DNA test in order to clarify her identity.

Based on the information published by the Daily Beast on Tuesday and Faustyna’s Instagram posts, it seems that the parents of the missing girl also approved to the DNA test.

Faustyna discovered that she might be Madeleine a few days ago. The Polish woman came forward saying that she doesn’t remember anything from her childhood, except for petting turtles on a warm beach with other children. She doesn’t remember her family either, but based on the police photos released of Christian B., a German man linked to Madeleine’s abduction, she thinks the man resembles the one she remembers as his childhood bully.

Faustyna claims she suffers from post-traumatic amnesia and was the victim of a pedophile; her identity with Madeleine occurred to her when she became suspicious that her relatives were not speaking honestly about her childhood. In addition, she also discovered similarities with the 3-year-old girl in her features:

“Our eyes, the shape of our face, our ears, our lips, the gap between our teeth, the spot on our eyes are similar.”

When Julia Faustyna believed herself to be none other than Madeleine McCann, she created an Instagram account where she tried to convince the public of her real identity. The interest in the case is clearly demonstrated by the fact that the account gained more than one million followers.

British citizen Madeleine McCann disappeared from the family’s apartment on a holiday in Portugal, while her parents were having dinner with friends in a restaurant 120 meters away. Suspecting abduction, the Portuguese police first suspected a British man living in the resort town of Praia da Luz, and then in September 2007, suspicions shifted to the parents, who were suspected of murder, but the charges were dropped after a year.

In 2020, after thirteen years, a new suspect came to light in the case, a German man called Christian B., who is currently in prison for sexual crimes. At the time of the little girl’s disappearance, the man was in Portugal, around Praia da Luz, using a Jaguar and a Volkswagen van – which was transferred to a person from Augsburg the day after Madeleine’s disappearance, but in the meantime Christian B. continued to use it.

In April 2022, the man was officially suspected of kidnapping in Portugal. Last October, in Germany, Christian B. was accused of several sexual crimes committed in Portugal – although McCann’s kidnapping is not among them. In a documentary, the German TV channel Sat1 gathered all the information discovered so far and searched for all the people who can be connected to the case.



