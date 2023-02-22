Guns n’ Roses returns to Budapest after 17 years

There will be another Guns n’ Roses concert in Hungary. The American legends of hard rock are coming to Budapest after seventeen years, as part of their new tour, they will perform at the Puskás Arena on July 19.

The new tour will start in Tel Aviv on June 5, followed by fifteen European stops, and then GNR will play in North American cities from August to mid-October, the organizer Live Nation told.

Founded in 1985, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The classic line-up worked together until the mid-nineties, after which frontman Axl Rose continued to lead the group, to which guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan returned in 2016.

The new Guns n’ Roses tour in Europe, which includes stadiums, festivals and arenas, covers Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, and Hungary on July 19, and three days later it ends in the Greek capital. North American stops include historic locations such as Boston’s Fenway Park or Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Guns n’ Roses, famous for their extremely energetic and determined live performances, released all their albums between 1987 and 1993 (Appetite for Destruction, GN’R Lies, Use Your Illusion I-II, The Spaghetti Incident?) and were huge hits. Appetite… became the most successful American debut album of all time, and there were two parts of Use Your Illusion that reached the top two spots in the US album chart. November Rain’s music video exceeded 2 billion views, and an average of 24 million people listen to the band on Spotify every month.

Their comeback tour, the Not in this Lifetime… Tour from 2016 to 2019, was the fourth most successful concert series of all time with over five million tickets sold.

In Guns n’ Roses, in addition to Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese play keyboards, Richard Fortus plays guitar, and Frank Ferrer plays drums.

The band has performed twice in Hungary so far. They played for the first time at the peak of their career, in May 1992 (with Soundgarden and Faith No More) at the Népstadion. Fourteen years later, in 2006, they gave a concert at the Papp László Budapest Sportarena (even before the return of Slash and McKagan), and many still remember that they went on stage two and a half hours late.

Their best-known songs were performed both times, so there is a good chance that Nighttrain, Mr. Brownstone, Welcome to the Jungle, November Rain, You Could Be Mine, Sweet Child o’ Mine, Paradise City will also be performed in Puskás Arena this July, as well as their two emblematic arrangements, Live and Let Die (Wings) and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan).

MTI