The Hungarian National Circus visits Debrecen

On March 15, the Hungarian National Circus will start its 29th national tour in the big tent set up next to the Pólus Center in Budapest; the audience can see the show Szenzáció on the nine-stop country tour.

The more than two-hour show includes the Hungarian horse acrobat act, which was awarded a gold prize at last year’s Latin International Circus Festival, as well as a traditional swinging trapeze show, and the artists from Brazil, riding in an open ball of death, will perform this time with a female pilot – read the circus announcement.

According to the troupe’s website, they will visit Miskolc between March 23 and April 2 and Nyíregyháza between April 6 and 16. The other stops of the country tour, which lasts until June 4, will be Debrecen, Békéscsaba, Orosháza, Szentes, Szolnok, Kecskemét and Kiskunfélegyháza.

According to the circus, the Richter family will donate the proceeds of the show’s dress rehearsal to the Together for Cancer Children Foundation.

The announcement also mentions that the 32-hectare Richter Safari Park in Nagykőrös will reopen on the last day of March, where more than 300 animals and many new features await the public, including a new catwalk built for big cats. and between lions.

Visitors can learn about the everyday life of elephants and Namibi, the giraffe, on the 4-kilometer-long car safari. But you can also feed zebras, camels, llamas, ostriches, emus, gray cattle and water buffaloes.

A petting zoo, dino park, playground and amusement park await the little ones, and the circus tent will entertain the audience with various shows, the announcement states.

MTI