Police are looking for witnesses to a serious accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help regarding an accident.

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department 09010/454/2023. He is proceeding with criminal proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident.

According to the investigation, a woman was driving her car in Bognár Rezső Street in Debrecen on February 17, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m. When the driver reached the intersection of Szalay Sándor Street with his vehicle, he turned left and did not give priority to a truck, so they collided. According to the primary medical opinion, the truck driver was seriously injured in the accident.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or 06-80 /555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu