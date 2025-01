Starting tomorrow, the wholesale price of diesel will be reduced by 9 forints gross.



Gasoline users can’t complain either, its wholesale price will drop by HUF 5 gross from Thursday.

It is expected that the above change will also be reflected in the prices of the gas stations, so the current average prices may further decrease:

Current average prices on 29th.01.2025:

95 gasoline: HUF 634/liter,

diesel: HUF 648/liter.





debrecninap.hu

pixabay