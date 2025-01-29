Smartwings launches new flights from Debrecen

Smartwings Hungary is introducing new routes from Budapest to Almería and Bodrum, and from Debrecen to Barcelona and Tirana.

According to the Aeroroutes schedule analysis site, the Hungarian subsidiary of the Czech Smartwings Group will expand its route network in Hungary as part of the 2025 summer schedule. The airline will offer two new destinations each from both Budapest and Debrecen.

From late May to early October, Smartwings Hungary will operate a weekly flight between Budapest and Almería, Spain. Between June 16 and September 22, they will run two weekly flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

From June 4 to September 24, the airline will also offer a weekly flight to Bodrum, Turkey, departing from Budapest on Wednesdays.

Debrecen will gain access to two new destinations as well: Barcelona and Tirana. Flights to Barcelona will operate on Thursdays, while flights to the Albanian capital, Tirana, will be on Mondays. The airline plans to use Boeing 737-800 aircraft for these routes.