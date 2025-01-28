The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen: a hub for technical education and innovation

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen (DE MK) offers seven bachelor’s and twelve master’s programs, along with specialized further training opportunities for those interested in technical sciences and modern engineering knowledge. The faculty will soon launch its PhD program within the framework of the Imre Pekár Doctoral School of Mechanical Sciences.

Bachelor’s degree (BSc) programs available include architecture, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, vehicle engineering, environmental engineering, mechatronics engineering, and technical management.

Master’s degree (MSc) programs cover fields such as architecture, mechanical engineering, vehicle engineering, environmental engineering, facility engineering, mechatronics engineering, technical management, sports engineering, structural civil engineering, urban engineering, electrical engineering, and engineering teaching.

The faculty also offers dual education programs where students gain practical experience alongside theoretical education in collaboration with industrial partners. These dual programs are available for mechanical engineering (BSc and MSc), technical management, and environmental engineering (MSc) in Debrecen, and for technical management and mechanical engineering bachelor’s degrees in Szolnok.

Specialized further training and partial knowledge courses are also available, providing opportunities for knowledge expansion and specialization.

“For years, mechanical engineering has been the most popular program among applicants, primarily because it is a highly versatile engineering field that plays a vital role in nearly every segment of modern industry. Architecture, civil engineering, mechatronics engineering, and technical management programs are also in high demand,” explained Husi Géza, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

He added that in the past five years, the faculty’s student population has consistently exceeded 3,200, with nearly 1,000 international students, reflecting the popularity of the programs and growing interest in engineering both domestically and internationally.

The Faculty of Engineering boasts modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art laboratories. A new wing is soon to be inaugurated on the Virág Street side of the Ótemető Street campus, offering students an optimal environment for learning and research.

The teaching staff includes highly qualified experts, internationally renowned researchers, industrial specialists, and academics with scientific degrees. They actively participate in national and international research projects to ensure up-to-date teaching materials.

The Faculty of Engineering has earned the title “Excellent Research Infrastructure Network,” placing it among distinguished research centers in Hungary and Europe.

“Our faculty’s unique features include practice-oriented education, experiential learning, and extensive international partnerships. Students have the opportunity to conduct research and innovation projects with industrial partners, offering unique experiences compared to other institutions,” emphasized the faculty’s leadership.

The faculty continuously adapts its programs to meet labor market demands, ensuring graduates possess competitive knowledge and excellent employment prospects both domestically and internationally.

Recently, the faculty fulfilled the requirements for establishing a doctoral school.

“This achievement is not only recognition of the hard work done so far but also the beginning of a forward-looking chapter for the Faculty of Engineering. The doctoral school provides an opportunity for advanced engagement in engineering sciences. Initially, it will offer two programs: Building Engineering and Building Energy Program, and Integrated, Intelligent Mechanical Systems Program, along with two sub-programs: Process Design, Material, and Machine Diagnostics Sub-Program, and Mechatronics and Cyber-Physical Systems Sub-Program,” Husi Géza shared.

The dean highlighted that the Imre Pekár Doctoral School of Mechanical Sciences enables students at the Faculty of Engineering to become not just witnesses but active shapers of future engineering innovations.

