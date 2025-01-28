New visiting ban at the Clinical Center

A complete visiting ban will be introduced at the Gastroenterology Clinic of the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The regulation will be effective from Wednesday, January 29, until further notice. Mask-wearing remains mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units of the Clinical Center.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has ordered the comprehensive ban as a preventive epidemiological measure to protect patients and staff due to the increasing incidence of upper respiratory diseases.

In addition, the previously imposed visiting ban remains in effect at the following units on the Nagyerdei Campus: Intensive Care Units, the Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic, the Pediatric Clinic, Internal Medicine Clinics A, B, and C, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, the Oncology Clinic, the Pulmonology Clinic, and the Intensive Care Unit at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, as well as Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Infectious Disease Clinics. The ban also applies to the Gróf Tisza István Campus, including the Internal Medicine Clinic, Intensive Care, Pediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynecology Units.

The use of masks covering the nose and mouth remains mandatory across all patient care and diagnostic units at the Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István Campuses of the Clinical Center.

The Clinical Center’s management asks for the understanding and patience of patients and their relatives.

