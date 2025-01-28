ASAP Rocky, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes to perform at Sziget Festival

ASAP Rocky, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Caribou, and Kiss of Life are among the artists set to perform at this year’s Sziget Festival, which will take place from August 6 to 11.

Among the confirmed local performers are Co Lee, a prominent figure in the new wave of Hungarian hip-hop, and Elefánt, a defining band of the alternative music scene, the organizers informed MTI on Tuesday.

From the newly announced international stars, American rapper ASAP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) has dominated the music industry with great success for over 15 years. He has amassed more than 17.5 billion streams and over 3.9 billion YouTube views. His recent singles Highjack and Ruby Rosary will be featured on his upcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. A few months ago, he released the video for Tailor Swif, which has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Post Malone, another artist from overseas, is hailed as the uncrowned king of rap, trap, and R&B. He is known for hits like Rockstar, Circles, I Had Some Help, and White Iverson.

Malone rose to fame in 2015 and has sold 60 million records to date, releasing six studio albums across various genres, including pop, country, rap, and hip-hop, with the latest in 2024.

Seven years ago, Grammy-nominated Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes gave a sold-out concert at Sziget. He recently released his fifth album, Shawn, inspired by travels and experiences over the past few years after canceling his 2022 tour.

Caribou (Dan Snaith), a Canadian composer and performer, will perform with his new album Honey, and the Korean girl group Kiss of Life will debut at Sziget. Formed in 2023, the group filmed the music video for their debut mini-album in Budapest. The Swedish hardcore punk band Refused, formed in 1991, will also perform, having re-released their 1998 hit album The Shape of Punk to Come last year. Reports indicate this year’s performance will be part of their farewell tour.

The British club scene tastemaker Ahadadream, New Zealand alt-pop duo Balu Brigada, genre-crossing artist Call Me Karizma, and the Tokyo-based Japanese metalcore band Hanabie (formed in 2015) are also part of the lineup. Roberto Carlos Lange, known as Helado Negro, whose timeless music gained international recognition with his 2019 album This Is How You Smile, will also perform at Sziget.

Hermanos Gutiérrez, known for their mystical Latin sounds and ethereal guitar work, will be there too. Dutch singer, rapper, and songwriter S10 (Stien den Hollander) will also take the stage, with her song Ik Haat hem voor Jou having been named Song of the Year in the Netherlands in 2023. Maryland-based singer-songwriter Isabel LaRosa will perform tracks about growing up, attraction, and heartbreak, while alternative punk-rap duo Joey Valence & Brae, Hedex b2b Bou, and the popular German DJ and singer-songwriter horsegiirL — often seen wearing a horse head mask — will join the lineup.

Previously announced artists for this year’s Sziget include Nelly Furtado, Papa Roach, Anyma, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Blessed Madonna, Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Kneecap, Justine, Blossoms, and Zaho de Sagazan.

(MTI)