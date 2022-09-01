An industrial road was handed over in Debrecen

The backbone of the internal road network of the Southern Economic Zone has been completed. A related press conference was held by Mayor László Papp and Member of Parliament László Pósán on August 31, 2022.

The Southern Economic Zone will be one of the largest industrial zones in Hungary, and also one of the most important industrial zones in the region from a Central European point of view declared Mayor László Papp. He recalled that two decades ago, this zone was registered as an industrial area in the city’s regulatory and planning plans, but eight years ago there was not even a mention of industrial performance. – In 2015, we launched the economic development program, which focused a significant part on the construction of the Southern Economic Zone. The city assigned European Union funds and government subsidies to the goals of economic development, and accordingly, we started the construction of the Southern Economic Zone, said the city manager.

He emphasized that without adequate infrastructure, we cannot talk about industrial development, which is why he considers it so significant that the backbone of the internal road network of the Southern Economic Belt has been completed with this newly completed road section.

All other roads will branch off from this U-shaped road section within the economic zone. We are talking about a long process, since we built the first element of the classification junction and the slightly more than 2 km road leading from there in the first phase together with the classification junction, and we have now completed this with a one-and-a-half km road. this was the second phase of our development, which connects to the roundabout that was realized on 47, in the NIF investment

– he said.

He added that the development itself was carried out by Strabag Építőipari Zrt. based on an open public procurement procedure with HUF 2.8 billion government support. The solid surface of the excavating road network for access to the Southern Economic Zone was built, along with the establishment of a communications infrastructure network and public lighting, and drinking water, wastewater and rainwater drainage networks were established and a 1,000 cubic meter rainwater reservoir was also created. In addition, 3 bus bays were built and a bicycle path section of nearly 200 meters was completed, which will be the starting point of the internal bicycle path network within the industrial park. He pointed out that they have been discussing with the companies operating here for a long time how they can include this area in public transport. It is now possible for DKV and Volán buses to be able to travel in a completely regular manner.

the process does not stop there, further large investments are expected in the southern industrial park in the coming years. The investment of Semcorp and EcoPro is ongoing, and the Chinese battery factory plans to build its second European plant here, in the southernmost part of the industrial area, he emphasized. He noted that further developments are expected in terms of transport and infrastructure. – This industrial area can be filled within two or three years, we are talking about more than 700 hectares, and then we have fulfilled the mission of putting the economy of Debrecen on a path that will surely be able to provide stability to this city in the 21st century

– he concluded his thoughts.

Parliament member László Pósán stated that productive industries will settle in this city if there is a related infrastructure and environment that offers attractive conditions. He stated that this road is typically the foundation of this construction. The companies that come here give people jobs, and generate income for the city, and these incomes can be used for welfare expenses or to make our everyday lives easier and more modern. – Debrecen has been building along a very well-thought-out strategy for a long time, developing all segments of the city. If we compare this road with other road constructions, it can also be seen that, in addition to roads for residential and traffic needs, roads for industrial purposes are also being built – underlined László Pósán.

Debrecen City Hall