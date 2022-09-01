Man in Hencida was robbed while he was sleeping

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of robbery against the woman who entered the victim’s house during daylight hours and stole from him.

In the period before the crime was committed, the young woman visited the victim’s family home in Hencida several times and did minor work around the house, for which the victim paid her.

At around noon on July 14, 2021, the defendant entered the yard through the incomplete fence, where she also found the front door of the property open and searched for the victim. She noticed that he was sleeping in the bedroom and that his mobile phone was on the arm of the armchair next to his bed. The woman then decided to steal the phone. She went to the armchair and took the device unnoticed, and later sold it to an unknown person for HUF 10,000.

The HUF 25,500 damage caused by the defendant to the victim was not reimbursed.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant for the crime of robbery at the Berettyóújfalu District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the defendant to a suspended prison sentence, and that the civil rights claim presented by the victim during the investigation should be judged on its merits and granted. The indictment also contains a moderate motion in the event that the accused admits to the crime charged at the preliminary session of the district court and waives her right to a trial.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.