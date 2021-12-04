“Hungary, Romania to Reconvene Mixed CTTEE for Environmental Protection”

Hungary and Romania will reconvene their mixed committee for environmental protection, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook on Thursday after talks with Barna Tánczos, Romania’s minister for environmental protection.

 

“Given that we have a lot of shared waters”, with several rivers crossing the Romania-Hungary border, it is important that the two countries cooperate in the interest of preventing pollution, Szijjártó said. Hungary and Romania will alert each other to instances of cross-border water pollution and will launch a joint scheme aimed at cleansing the River Tisza of plastic pollution, he said.

 

