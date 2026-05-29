New MRI scanner improves faster and safer pediatric care in Debrecen

A new MRI scanner has been inaugurated at the Pediatric Emergency Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, making the full range of imaging diagnostics — including X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and MRI examinations — available within the same building. The child-friendly system is expected to significantly improve faster diagnosis and safer, more efficient treatment for young patients.

Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, said the Pediatric Emergency Center already hosts traditional pediatric emergency care and pediatric surgery, while pediatric traumatology will soon also move into the facility. He emphasized that high-quality diagnostic imaging is essential in these fields and noted that recent years have seen major upgrades in X-ray, ultrasound, and CT technology, culminating now with the installation of the MRI scanner.

With the addition of MRI technology, the Pediatric Emergency Center now offers complete conventional imaging diagnostics on-site. The integration of emergency care and radiology in one location allows doctors and imaging specialists to make faster decisions and begin treatment more quickly.

Associate Professor Tamás Szabó, director of the Pediatric Clinic, described the MRI installation as a milestone for the institution. He explained that children no longer need to be transported to another building for examinations, which is especially important in cases involving severe pain or critical conditions. The scanner can examine the central nervous system, musculoskeletal system, abdomen, chest, pelvis, and spine, representing a major advancement not only for Debrecen but for the entire region.

The new 1.5 Tesla GE SIGMA Champion MRI system provides fast operation, advanced imaging quality, and several child-focused features. Professor Ervin Berényi, director of the Medical Imaging Clinic, highlighted the AIR coil technology, which is lightweight and flexible, making examinations less stressful for children. The scanner’s 70-centimeter opening and AI-supported imaging solutions further improve comfort, speed, and image quality. He added that the equipment will also support adult patient care, particularly in diagnosing cancer and musculoskeletal diseases.

Professor Zoltán Bács, rector of the university, said the development demonstrates the institution’s commitment to responsible healthcare organization and continuous modernization across multiple campuses, including the Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Berettyóújfalu campuses.

The Pediatric Emergency Center, opened in 2024, treats around 40,000 patients annually.