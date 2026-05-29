Bus routes 60, 60H and 61 diverted due to utility works

From 12:00 p.m. on December 16, 2025, until the end of service on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, bus routes 60, 60H and 61 will operate on a temporary diversion route in the direction of BHS Trans Kft. due to utility construction works in the area of Wallau Street.

During the construction period, the affected buses will travel along the following diversion route: Hermann Kronseder Street – Wallau Street – Déli Határoló Road – Wallau Street – Hermann Kronseder Street – original route.

As a result of the changes, buses will not serve the Deufol Hungary Kft. stop previously operating as a temporary stop. Instead, passengers can use the new Deufol Hungary Kft. stop located in the direction of Hermann Kronseder Street, where all diverted services will stop.

Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and pay attention to the temporary traffic changes in the area.