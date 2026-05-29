Children’s Day programs in Debrecen

Children and their families can enjoy a wide variety of events across Debrecen over several days during the Children’s Day weekend. Cultural, scientific, community, theatre and outdoor programs will offer entertainment throughout the city.

May 29 (Friday)

2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. – Children’s Workshop

Location: MÉLIUSZ Central Library – Children’s Section

Children are invited to a craft session featuring “Magic Cloud and the Wonderful Snail Family,” along with a special book recommendation corner.

3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. – Újkert Children’s Day

Location: DEMKI Újkert Community House – Újkert sledding hill, next to the Maltese playground

The Újkert sledding hill and its surroundings will transform into a fairy-tale world focused on games, movement, music and creativity. Families can enjoy a festive fair atmosphere with handmade crafts, chimney cakes, honey specialties and the “Family & City – Through Children’s Eyes” street art exhibition, where visitors can vote for their favorite artworks. The event also marks the closing of the “Strength in Community” project.

7:00 p.m. – Pongrác Kacsóh: János Vitéz musical play

Location: Csokonai Teátrum

Between May 29 and 31, the “Night of Literature” program series will also welcome visitors at eight downtown locations, organized by the Debrecen German Cultural Forum.

Families can also enjoy the Debrecen Drive programs in the Great Forest area between May 29 and 31.

May 30 (Saturday)

9:00 a.m. – Nagymacs Children’s Day Football Cup

Location: Steinfeld Mansion mini football pitch

10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. – Nagymacs Family and Children’s Day

Location: DEMKI Nagymacs Community House

Visitors can enjoy musical and dance stage performances, children’s activities, a creative playhouse, outdoor games, inflatable castles, face painting and glitter tattoos. The program also includes a tractor show, motorbike rides and a miniature train.

From 10:30 a.m. – Children’s Day at the Amusement Park

Location: Nagyerdei Kultúrpark – Amusement Park

Main programs include:

Assistance dog show

Two-Sword Samurai performance

Giant bubble show

Magic show by Vili the magician

Military band movie soundtrack concert

Stilt-walking comedy performance

Ongoing attractions include interactive animal exhibits, creative workshops, face painting, crafts, archive games, giant puzzles, airsoft shooting, toddler activities and many more surprises.

11:00 a.m.–5:15 p.m. – Children’s Day weekend at the Agora

Location: Agóra Tudományos Élményközpont

Saturday’s schedule includes planetarium screenings, science demonstrations, educational lectures and robotics presentations. The Light Island and Robot Base exhibitions will be open throughout the weekend.

2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. – Józsa Children’s Day

Location: DEMKI Józsa Community House – green area behind Józsapark

The event features performances by local institutions and civil organizations, as well as sports, crafts, petting zoo activities, bird shows, laser target shooting, giant bubbles, health screenings, treasure hunts and concerts.

3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. – Lurkó Liget Children’s Day

Location: DEMKI Youth House

The afternoon opens with a musical session by Lilla Lövei Nagyné, followed by a children’s concert by Pepe Manó. Face painting, crafts, inflatable castles, popcorn and cotton candy will also entertain children.

3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. – Ondód Children’s Day

Location: DEMKI Ondód Community House

Families can enjoy inflatable castles, balloon clowns, skill games, face painting and craft activities.

7:00 p.m. – Pongrác Kacsóh: János Vitéz musical play

Location: Csokonai Teátrum

Between May 30 and 31, a themed “jungle tram” service will also operate in cooperation with the Csokonai National Theatre and DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt..

May 31 (Sunday)

10:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. – Children’s Day Scribble Workshop: The Invisible Pillar Guard

Location: MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts

From 10:40 a.m. – Children’s Day at the Amusement Park

Location: Nagyerdei Kultúrpark – Amusement Park

Programs include clown performances, dance group showcases, falconry demonstrations, trial bike shows, puppet theatre performances and a surprise appearance by Spider-Man.

11:00 a.m.–5:15 p.m. – Children’s Day weekend at the Agora

Location: Agóra Tudományos Élményközpont

Sunday’s programs feature planetarium screenings, science experiments, educational presentations and robotics events. The Light Island and Robot Base remain open all day.

The Vojtina Puppet Theatre will also present performances as part of the first VONAL Festival. On Children’s Day Sunday, visitors can see the guest performance The Adventures of Little Chick and Little Duck. Vojtina productions will also appear at Debrecen Drive and amusement park events.

2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. – Dance-themed Children’s Day in the Great Forest

Location: Nagyerdei Open-Air Stage

The event is organized in cooperation with the dance working group of the Debrecen Cultural Forum.

Related programs

Throughout May, the MÉLIUSZ Benedek Elek Library will host a Children’s Day book selection and mini exhibition.

During the Children’s Day weekend, visitors can also explore the Spring Exhibition and the ZSart exhibition at the Kölcsey Center, while family movies will be screened at the Apollo Cinema.

Additional family and children’s events will continue in June, including community festivals and fairy-tale themed programs in several districts of Debrecen.

(debrecen.hu)