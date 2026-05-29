Traffic changes planned for Piac Street – but do they make sense?

The Debreceni Regionális Közlekedési Egyesület has welcomed the initiative to turn part of Piac Street into a pedestrian zone during the summer period in Debrecen. However, the organization does not fully agree with the decision.

According to the association, it is important that busy downtown areas with limited space should not be used for storing cars on the street, but instead be given more useful functions. At the same time, they do not understand the reasoning behind preventing buses — including replacement buses operating during tram disruptions — from using the area.

The organization believes that closing a downtown road section should not be done simply because it is fashionable. In their view, such restrictions only make sense if the closed section remains easily accessible by public transport, including bus services, from most parts of the city.