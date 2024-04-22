Cooking class & ESN pong tomorrow in Debrecen

Gastro University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Cooking class & ESN pong tomorrow in Debrecen

Do you like cooking with friends? Are you curious to learn more about Hungarian cuisine? Then it is your program for tomorrow.

Join the organizers for a delightful culinary experience where you can learn how to make a Hungarian beef stew. Don’t worry, there will be Hungarian paprika potatoes as a vegan option.

The organizers are not only gonna be cooking, but while we wait for dinner to be ready we’re also gonna play the waited ESN pong.

Date: 23rd of April, Tuesday
Time: 5 pm
Place: International Relations Office

Participation fee:
• 1000 HUF with ESNcard
• 1500 HUF without ESNcard

If you wish to come, please fill out the registration form.

It’ll be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your cooking skills while having a great time with your fellow students.

More information at the Facebook event.

Related Posts

EDUCATIO International Education Exhibition Started Today

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Commission Announces Dual Quality of Food Testing Campaign

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The 31st Winter University Games begin with the participation of Debrecen students

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Rákóczi utca

63 m2 flat for rent
300 000 Ft

Debrecen, Diószegi útca

8 546 m2 industrial for sale
128 190 000 Ft

Debrecen, Diószegi útca

6 799 m2 industrial for sale
101 985 000 Ft

Debrecen, Diószegi útca - Industurial land for sale

18 072 m2 industrial for sale
271 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Diószegi útca - Land for industrial use for sale

2 727 m2 industrial for sale
40 905 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *