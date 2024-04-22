Cooking class & ESN pong tomorrow in Debrecen

Do you like cooking with friends? Are you curious to learn more about Hungarian cuisine? Then it is your program for tomorrow.

Join the organizers for a delightful culinary experience where you can learn how to make a Hungarian beef stew. Don’t worry, there will be Hungarian paprika potatoes as a vegan option.

The organizers are not only gonna be cooking, but while we wait for dinner to be ready we’re also gonna play the waited ESN pong.

Date: 23rd of April, Tuesday

Time: 5 pm

Place: International Relations Office

Participation fee:

• 1000 HUF with ESNcard

• 1500 HUF without ESNcard

If you wish to come, please fill out the registration form.

It’ll be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your cooking skills while having a great time with your fellow students.

More information at the Facebook event.