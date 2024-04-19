Police Looking For Owners of Stolen Bicycles in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is prosecuting a resident of Téglás for the offense of theft. Based on the available data, the man stole two bicycles in Debrecen at the beginning of April 2024, the owners of which are unknown.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes any of the bicycles shown in the pictures, or has information about their owners, report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or make a report by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

debreceninap.hu