Screening in English at the University

On the 22nd of April from 4 p.m., organizers are screening Wild Roots (2021) by Hajni Kis at the A Sziget.

The event is hosted by the Art Centre of the Faculty of Humanities, the National Film Institute and the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen.



The event is free of charge and no registration is needed. All students and the staff of the University of Debrecen are welcome.



About the film: “A wild 12 year old girl who has been with her grandparents decides against their advice to seek out her father, a bouncer with a temper who is just getting out of prison.” (IMDB)

