Serious Accident Near Hosszúpályi

There was one person sitting in the car.

There has been an accident on the morning of April 18th near Hosszúpályi, on the Debrecen-Biharkeresztes connecting road. The press learned from the disaster management spokesperson that there was one person in the vehicle who was thrown from the car as a result of the accident.

The Létavértes municipality and the professional firefighters from Debrecen attended the incident, and they inspected and de-energized the car.

A rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

Paramedics have been performing CPR on the victim. The police closed the road.

civishir.hu

pixabay