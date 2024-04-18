Weather Alert Issued in Nine Counties Due to Storms

On Thursday morning, there may be even more clouds in the eastern third of the country, and then the clouds will accumulate there as well, elsewhere we can expect cumulus clouds and sunny weather.

According to the weather forecast, showers and snow showers are expected, especially between the River Danube and the River Tisza, thunderstorms are not excluded either. Due to the thunderstorms, the National Meteorological Service also issued a first-degree warning for nine counties.

The north wind picks up in a large area, strong gusts may occur in Bodrogköz and Bakony, as well as showers and thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature will be between 12 and 16 degrees. 3.8 degrees is likely in the late evening.





kiderul.hu

met.hu