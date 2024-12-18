Cooling down is coming: it might snow at Christmas

The middle of December brought almost spring weather, in addition to the maximums of 8-13 degrees on Monday and 6-12 degrees on Tuesday, the night frosts also disappeared in most places. The reason is that the westerly flow brings warm ocean air above us from the Atlantic Ocean. This mild weather will first be interrupted by a cooling down on Friday, then a marked cold front is expected on Monday, and as a result, on Christmas Eve it may snow in many places – meteorologist László Molnár, an employee of Kiderül.hu, told the press.



Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy, often sunny, similar to Tuesday, with peak values ​​between 6 and 11 degrees, but on Thursday, the sky will start to overcast from the northwest.

The cooling down will reach us on Friday, the maximum temperatures will drop to 2-7 degrees, we can expect rain in several places, even snow in the mountains, the most precipitation is expected in the southwest.

By Saturday, the cold will move over our country, the air will warm up in addition to the typically sunny weather during the weekend, precipitation is likely only in some places.

On Monday, December 23rd, there is a high probability that the flow will change to the north, and a significant cold front will arrive in Hungary.



There is currently an 80 percent chance of this, and a 40-70 percent chance that it will snow in several places either on Christmas Eve or on the 25th. There is quite a lot of uncertainty, because after -2, -3 degrees in the morning, the air warms up between 1 and 6 degrees during the day, which is obviously not contributing to lasting snow. Either on the evening of the 24th or the next day, snow must arrive in the affected areas to have a white, or at least snowy, Christmas. The cold will not last long, it is expected to warm up again from December 26th.

