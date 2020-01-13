Gloomy, foggy weather comes

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in the next few days – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be foggy; in some regions of the country snow and sleet are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -6 and -2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between -2 and 3 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy. Sleet is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around -5 and 0 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be -2 and 7 Celsius degrees.

Wednesday is also expected to be cloudy. The lowest temperatures will be between -5 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around -2 and 4 Celsius degrees.

Thursday morning will be foggy. At night, there will be -5 and 0 Celsius degrees, while at daytime the temperatures will be around -2 and 3 Celsius degrees.

Friday is also expected to be foggy and cloudy. The lowest temperatures will be around -5 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between -2 and 3 Celsius degrees.

Cloudy weather continues on Saturday. In some regions of the country, snow and sleet are expected. At night, the temperatures will be around -5 and 0 Celsius degrees, while during the day, -2 and 3 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will also be cloudy; sleet and snow are expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -6 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 0 and 4 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu