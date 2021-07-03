Hungary Records 37 New Covid Infections

Fully 37 new infections were registered in Hungary over the past 24 hours, while no deaths were recorded, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,495,888 people have received a first jab, while 4,973,210 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 38,644, while hospitals are treating 98 Covid patients, 22 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,851 people in official quarantine, while 6,145,920 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,197 infections have been registered, while fatalities have remained unchanged at 29,992. Fully 739,561 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay