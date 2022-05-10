Sunny Weather Expected With Some Rainfall

During the morning, there may still be showers or thunderstorms in the southern landscapes, elsewhere the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the Trans-Tisza region, the northeast wind can sometimes be accompanied by strong gusts, elsewhere the air movement may be weak.

During the afternoon, there may be a stronger cloud formation in the southern landscapes, and a downpour and thunderstorm may form there. The rest of the country is mostly clear and the sky may be slightly cloudy. The northeast wind may still be accompanied by strong gusts in some places.



Today will be warm and sunny with peak temperatures between +22 and +27 ° C.





During the night, it will be mostly clear in most parts of the country, with few clouds in the southwest. The air movement will be poor.

The minimum temperature can drop between +8 and +16 ° C.

metkep.hu

pixabay