Restrictions are Set to Stay in Place on New Year’s Eve

Gergely Gulyás recently echoed that the current regulations will stay in place on New Year’s Eve.

The current 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and restrictions are set to stay in place until January 11 with no exceptions for New Year’s Eve.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has made it clear that New Year’s Eve parties and crowds simply cannot congregate this year.

Another restriction for this coming New Year’s Eve is the ban on fireworks. Typically fireworks are sold between December 28-31 and are allowed to be used on New Year’s Eve. However, with the pandemic situation afront fireworks will not be sold or allowed to be used this festive season.

The goal is to keep the virus at bay and not increase the spread over the holidays.

 

