2,461 Healthcare Staff Have So Far Received Vaccination Against the Coronavirus

The National Public Health Center has confirmed that a total of 2,461 healthcare staff at three locations in Budapest and two in the countryside received vaccination against the coronavirus in the past three days.

Ágnes Galgóczi added that a new shipment of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Hungary this week, allowing inoculation to continue at 25 locations. The first shipment of 9,750 doses will be enough to inoculate 4,875 persons (the jab must be repeated 21 days after the first).

Commenting on 6,000 ampoules of Russian vaccine that were delivered in Hungary on Monday afternoon, she said they offered an opportunity for scientific cooperation, enabling the Hungarian authorities to assess additional vaccines.

Commenting on fake news about Pfizer’s vaccine, she said it did not contain the virus or even a part of the virus, only genetic information about the coronavirus’s signature spike protein which triggers anti-bodies. “It’s not the vaccine that we need to be afraid of, but the risks that come with the infection,” she said. The vaccines will be critically important when it comes to protecting the public from the virus, she said, emphasizing the need to continue observing Covid-19 health protocols.

Photo credit: koronavirus.gov.hu