Aquaticum Sauna World, 13-19 January

Program of the Aquaticum Sauna World for 13-19 January
13 January Monday – Sauna masters: Tímea Végh and Sándor Végh (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Epic dream
19.20: Viking
14 January, Tuesday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog, Balázs Hornyák and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Calming aromas
19.20: Good night!
15 January, Wednesday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Cedars
19.20: Good night!
16 January, Thursday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári and János Orendi (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Winter magic
19.20: Good night!
17 January, Friday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)
18.00: Relax
18.40: Spicy scents
19.20: Good night!
18 January, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person
|11:00
|Mester szauna
|Good morning Debrecen!
|Éva Boldog,
Alexandra Cseke,
Imre Bana
|13:00
|Gőzkabin
|Herbal peeling
|16:00
|Mester szauna
|Scents of the forest
|17:00
|Mester szauna
|Relax…
|18:00
|Mester szauna
|One day in Paris
|19:00
|Mester szauna
|Good night Debrecen!
19 January, Sunday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person
|1:00
|Mester szauna
|Good morning Debrecen!
|Éva Boldog,
Alexandra Cseke
|13:00
|Gőzkabin
|Herbal peeling
|16:00
|Mester szauna
|Scents of the forest
|17:00
|Mester szauna
|Relax…