Aquaticum Sauna World, 13-19 January

Wellness
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Aquaticum Sauna World, 13-19 January

Program of the Aquaticum Sauna World for 13-19 January

13 January Monday – Sauna masters: Tímea Végh and Sándor Végh (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Epic dream

19.20: Viking

14 January, Tuesday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog, Balázs Hornyák and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Calming aromas

19.20: Good night!

15 January, Wednesday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári and Donát Szűcs (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Cedars

19.20: Good night!

16 January, Thursday – Sauna masters: Kata Szathmári and János Orendi (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Winter magic

19.20: Good night!

17 January, Friday – Sauna masters: Éva Boldog and Alexandra Cseke (Tickets: 300 HUF/program/person)

18.00: Relax

18.40: Spicy scents

19.20: Good night!

18 January, Saturday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person

11:00 Mester szauna Good morning Debrecen! Éva Boldog,

Alexandra Cseke,

Imre Bana
13:00 Gőzkabin Herbal peeling
16:00 Mester szauna Scents of the forest
17:00 Mester szauna Relax…
18:00 Mester szauna One day in Paris
19:00 Mester szauna Good night Debrecen!

 

19 January, Sunday – Tickets: 400 HUF/program/person

1:00 Mester szauna Good morning Debrecen! Éva Boldog,

Alexandra Cseke
13:00 Gőzkabin Herbal peeling
16:00 Mester szauna Scents of the forest
17:00 Mester szauna Relax…

 

Related Posts

Aquticum Sauna World, 10-14 April

Kurucz Judit

Aquaticum Sauna World, 23-29 April

Kurucz Judit

Sauna Programmes 1st – 3rd January

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *