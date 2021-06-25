Kásler: Hungarian, Croatian Governments Support Ethnic Minorities

Both the Hungarian and the Croatian governments spare no effort to enable their ethnic minorities to provide the fullest possible education for their children, Miklós Kásler, Hungary’s human resources minister, told a press conference in Zagreb on Thursday after talks with Radovan Fuchs, Croatia’s minister of education and science.

Previously, Hungary’s human resources ministry and innovation and technology ministry as well as the Croatian education and science ministry signed an inter-ministry cooperation agreement for the period of 2021-2025. Kásler said the agreement would envisage cooperation between institutions, students and teachers alike. The minister said that both governments had developed their respective minorities’ opportunities in education. Kásler noted that Hungary had increased support for the education of its Croatian minority three and a half times since 2010.

Fuchs said the two countries’ approach to their ethnic minorities and the rights they granted to them may serve as an example for other member states of the European Union.

hungarymatters.hu