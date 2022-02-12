A 2-Kilometer-Long Road Leading to the BMW Plant in Debrecen Will Cost Approximately USD 58 Million

With a net bid of HuF 17 billion 487 million (about EUR 49 million), Strabag Építő Zrt. won the right to converse the 2209-meter road leading to the BMW plant in Debrecen into a four-lane road, daily.hu noted in the EU public procurement bulletin.

The result of the open tender was announced by the contracting authority NIF Nemzeti Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő Zrt. This infrastructure development was estimated earlier, when the expected costs were only HuF 9 billion 511 million.

The mentioned road is the section of the main road no. 33, which connects the North-West Economic Zone of Debrecen – where the BMW factory is being built – with the M35 motorway. This is the second phase of the expansion of main road 33 to 2 × 2 lanes.

The city of Debrecen withdrew the tender for the northern access road to the BMW plant without justification. In August, the government approved an additional HuF 9 billion 864 million for infrastructure developments at the BMW plant in Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu