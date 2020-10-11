Let’s Act Together for Cleaner Air in the City!

On the occasion of the World Car-Free Day, that is, 22 September, the members of the Environmental Task Force distributed ivy at several locations in the city. The plant, which improves air quality, were given to people who do not take their car during the day but go on foot, ride their bike, take the bus, the trolley, the tram or use other alternative modes of transport.

Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs pointed out at the event: „One of the most important challenges in Debrecen is to improve the quality of the air. This is a question that cannot be solved from one day to the next. Within the Future of Debrecen – Green Guardian City Programme, together with the members of the green task force, we are organising awareness-raising actions – similar to the one held today – that make the citizens of Debrecen more environmentally conscious.” We joined the LIFE IP HungAIRy project, as part of which we can start establishing protective forest belts in the western side of Debrecen, which would reduce the dust pollution blown here from the arable lands near the city – added Ákos Balázs.

