Firefighters received eighty alerts on Monday due to storm damage in Hajdú-Bihar

Even after Sunday’s storm, firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar County worked on damage elimination even on Monday. Most of the professional units in Hajdúnánás, Hajdúböszörmény and Nyíradony marched, the county disaster management announced.

There were eighty alarms in the county on Monday, bringing the total number of notifications for the storm to four hundred and nineteen. No personal injuries occurred on Monday, but stormy winds damaged several wires and roofs.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate