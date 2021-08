The price of petrol is still rising, the Holtankoljak.hu portal reported.

The average price per liter for 95 petrol will increase by HUF 2 on Wednesday this week, and the average price of diesel will now remain unchanged on Wednesday.

The new prices are as follows:

95 petrol: 456 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 449 HUF / liter.

There can be a significant price difference between each well.

Holtankoljak.hu