A sleeping guest was robbed at an accommodation in Mikepércs

The police received a report on the morning of July 8, 2021, that a theft had taken place at an accommodation in Mikepércs. Police went to the scene, interviewed the victim as well as the staff, and then conducted an on-site inspection. As it turned out, the perpetrator crept into the building and walked in the front door he found open. The stranger wasn’t bothered by the fact that the victim slept in the room, picked up his cell phone and wallet, and left in a hurry.

Thanks to their data collection, investigators quickly identified a resident of Pocsaj who could be suspected of being linked to the crime. The 53-year-old man was arrested on July 12, 2021, then taken into criminal custody and a motion was made to arrest him. At the interrogation of the suspect, he made a detailed confession.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters launched an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of robbery.

poilice.hu