The Culture-Fröccs program series in Debrecen will be expanded with new locations

The Culture-Splatter program series was launched at the end of May with the aim of reviving the city center after the pandemic, filling the spaces with joy, so that the people of the city can share the joy of reopening. Those interested could see nearly 80 short individual or small group street productions in several genres, in different locations downtown.

Now the event, which starts again on Thursday, July 15, will be expanded with new venues and a music profile. The program series included downtown restaurants to broaden the palette with jointly feasible events. In addition to Fridays and Saturdays, the program calendar grows on Thursdays, and the organizers now provide opportunities to perform mainly in the vicinity of the terraces. At the end of the month, in addition to the new locations, those interested can also meet visual freshness.

The artists and communities that have joined so far will also take part in the sequel until August 12, in the time period from 18.00 to 22.00 during the carnival week, making sure that the performance of the musical productions does not disturb the population.

In order for the different programs not to conflict, the performers still need to register on the civiskorzo.debrecen.hu website.

Debrecen City Hall Press