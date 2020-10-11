General Assembly Meeting of September 2020

The General Assembly of Debrecen had its regular session on 24 September 2020 – similarly to the one held in August – in the Great Hall of Kölcsey Centre.

Among the many issues discussed, proposals on the following topics were also present: the payment of surcharges for those who fail to comply with the obligation to wear face-masks on the public transport vehicles of DKV Zrt.; the consolidated accounts of Debreceni Vagyonkezelő Zrt. (Debrecen Holding Private Limited Company) for the year 2019, in accordance with the Accounting Act in force; and the sales and lease of immovable property.

debrecen.hu

pixabay