Five die after small planes collide in the air in France

Five people were killed in France on Saturday after their airplanes collided in the air, local authorities confirmed.

The collision between an ultra-light airplane and a small tourist aircraft occurred over the city of Loches, in the central département of Indre-et-Loire, some 50 kilometres from Tours.

Two of the dead were in the ultra-light aeroplane which crashed on a house’s fence in a populated area near the town centre. The three other victims were in a four-seat DR400 aircraft which fell in an unpopulated area.

Fifty firefighters and 30 gendarmes were deployed to secure the area. The victims had not been identified on Saturday afternoon. An investigation has been launched to determine what happened.

