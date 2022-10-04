Maintenance work has begun at the Debrecen International Airport

Due to urgent repairs, Debrecen airport is closed between October 3-9 – we reported earlier.

According to a press release from Debrecen International Airport, taxiway maintenance work has been carried out at the airport in recent months, which has been possible until now without the closure, but the next stage of the renovation will affect the airport’s runway.

As they write, in order to avoid significant restrictions on traffic, preparations for the maintenance began already at the end of August, and in the days before the closure, smaller preparatory works that did not affect traffic began.

Thanks to the organization and preparations, the duration of the work can be reduced from 10 days to 7 days. Thanks to the available techniques, planned maintenance tasks can be carried out regardless of weather conditions, so maintenance processes will not be delayed

– Debrecen International Airport promises passengers.

debreceninap.hu