Discounts at Digi

DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft. informs its customers that from January 1, 2023, the subscription fees for landline and satellite services will be changed. You can find more information about the price increase in the attached notice of amendment to the General Terms and Conditions and on our website digi.hu/aszf.

REDUCE YOUR MONTHLY FEES UP TO HUF 1,000!*

At the same time as the fee change, we will launch a new loyalty campaign and introduce an e-Pack discount, with which you can use our services at a discounted monthly fee after January 1, 2023.

LOYALTY DISCOUNT: HUF 500/month discount* with a 12-month loyalty commitment

E-PACK DISCOUNT: HUF 500/month discount*

Even though you already have an e-invoice service, you also need to make the above changes in order to apply the discount! If you do not register, the monthly fees included in the General Terms and Conditions of January 1, 2023, will be invoiced.

To apply the new e-Pack price discount, the following three conditions must be met at the same time:

Register for the new e-Pack discount terms, with which you can switch your e-invoice to the e-Pack service! Pay off your current monthly bill by the payment deadline!** Settle your bill using one of the payment methods via electronic channels!***

YOU CAN SET THE FEE DISCOUNT IN THE FOLLOWING WAYS:

DOWNLOAD THE DIGI CUSTOMER GATE APP!

Register, then enter your customer portal and check the loyalty period and e-Pack discounts.

ENTER THE CUSTOMER GATE

Check the loyalty period and e-Pack discounts.

(If you do not yet have a customer portal account, register to be able to apply the discounts!)

Please complete the necessary settings for validation by December 5, 2022, so that your invoice for the month of January 2023 – which will be prepared according to the new tariff and delivered in December – will already include the discount. If December 6-31, 2022. register for the e-Pack and loyalty discount, we will credit the amount to your next bill.

The information is not complete, the offer is valid until withdrawn. You can find out about the above changes on the digi.hu/kédvezmenyek page, in person at our customer service offices, or by calling 1272, where our colleagues are ready to assist you.

CLAIM YOUR DISCOUNTS, AND USE DIGI’S SERVICES AT DISCOUNTED PRICES!

* Compared to the list prices according to the current General Terms and Conditions, using e-Pack and 12-month loyalty discount. The e-Pack discount is valid until withdrawn.

** If the counter value of your invoice is not received on DIGI’s account in a given month by the payment deadline, the amount of the e-Pack discount applied in advance for that month will be charged to your next month’s invoice.

*** The account is settled using one of the following payment methods: bank transfer, direct debit, in the DIGI APP application, through the customer portal, OTP ATM machine.

DIGI