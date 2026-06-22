Passenger traffic at Budapest Airport increased by 7.1 percent in May

A total of 1,822,483 passengers travelled through Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in May, representing a 7.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year. London, Paris, and Milan were the most popular destinations, while passenger traffic for the first five months of the year exceeded 7.6 million, Budapest Airport announced on its website.

According to the summary, the airport’s cargo business also continued to grow strongly in May. The 41,398 tonnes of cargo handled represented an 11.7 percent increase compared to a year earlier. Between January and May, the airport handled a total of 188,457 tonnes of air freight.

The statement also noted that Budapest Airport is committed to promoting equal opportunities and therefore pays special attention to the needs of passengers with disabilities.

This goal is supported by the DANOVA NEXT project, co-financed by the European Union, which provides an indoor navigation application—also available in Hungarian—to assist passengers, including visually impaired travellers and wheelchair users, in finding their way and moving around Terminal 2 of the airport.

In addition to the digital development, Budapest Airport has installed further guiding pathways for visually impaired passengers. The total length of tactile paving at the airport now reaches nearly two kilometres, the statement added.

(MTI)